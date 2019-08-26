The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who had participated in the 2018 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination today, August 26th. Candidates can access their individual results at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The link to check the marks will be active until September 25th.

The result for the SSC CGL 2018 Tier I exam was released on August 20th, 2019. A total of 174,136 candidates had cleared the Tier I examination and now they are eligible to appear for the Tier II stage, of which 15,162 candidates will appear for the Paper-I, Paper-IIand Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts)) in Tier II, 8,578 for Paper-I and Paper III (Statistics), and 1,50,396 candidates for Paper I and Paper II.

Candidates can access the SSC CGL 2018 Tier I scores in this direct link. The notification for the release of the scorecard can be accessed in this link.

Around 25.97 lakh candidates had registered to participate in the exam; however, just 8.35 lakh participated in the exam, The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted from June 4th to June 13th. However, some centres experienced technical issues and re-exam for the affected students was conducted on June 19th, 2019.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.