Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) recently had issued TNTET 2019 result for both the Paper I and Paper II and score card of Paper I. Now, the board has released the scorecard for the candidates who had appeared for the Paper II exam, which can be accessed at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The result for the TNTET 2019 Paper I was released on August 20th and the Paper II result was declared on August 21st, 2019. Around 1.62 lakh candidates had appeared for the Paper I and around 3.8 lakh candidates appeared for the Paper II exam.

Candidates can access the TNTET 2019 Paper I scorecard in this direct link.

The TNTRB had conducted the TNTET 2019 examination on June 8th for Paper I and June 9th for Paper II and the ttentative answer keys were published on July 9th, 2019. The application process for 2019 TNTET started from March 15th and the last day to apply initially was April 5th, 2019, but was later extended to April 15th.

How to check TNTET 2019 Paper II scores:

Visit the TNTRB official website. Click on the link to check TNTET Paper II scorecard. Enter User ID and Password. Click on Dashboard button. Click on ‘Click here to download Examination Results (Score Card).

TNTRB conducts TNTET examination to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated to Tamil Nadu board of education. Paper-I determines the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V, whereas Paper-II is from Class VI to Class VIII.