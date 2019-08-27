Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued admit cards for the 2018 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) recruitment Typing and Skill Test round. The recruitment is being conducted for the position of Joint Recruitment of Clerk Grade-II/Junior Assistant. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from September 3rd to September 6th, 2019 and the admit card for the same can be downloaded from August 26th, 2019 from 2.00 pm. The notification for the exam details and admit card release date was released on August 22nd, 2019.

The RSMSSB, through this recruitment drive, will fill 11,255 vacancies for Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant. A total number of 10,917 vacancies are for Junior Assistants for Various State Government Departments, 329 position of Clerk Grade II for Government Secretariat, and 9 positions of Clerk Grade II for Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission.

How to download RSMSSB LDC 2018 Skill Test admit card:

Visit the RSMSSB official website. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab on the home page. Click on the link to download the relevant admit card.

The recruitment page will open where link to ‘Get Admit Card’ is available on the right panel. Click on the link. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card will be available for download and print out.



RSMSSB had conducted the written examination for the Lower Division Clerk 2018 recruitment on August 12th, 2018 and the result was declared on March 7th, 2019. The notification for the recruitment was released in April 2018 and the application process went on until May 10th of 2018.