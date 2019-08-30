Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MHBSHSE) has declared the 2019 10th or SSC class supplementary exam result today, August 29th, 1.00 pm. As informed earlier, the result is available at the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

Earlier, on August 23rd, the board had declared the 12th class supplementary exam result. Since then students have been eagerly waiting for the 10th class result, and now it has been declared. We had reported in the morning that the result might be releasing today which was confirmed later by the official website.

Students can check the MHBSHSE 12th supplementary exam result in this direct link.

The March exam results for the SSC or 10th class for the state was declared on July 8th. Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year for the 10th class from the state.The pass percentage for 10th class this year was 75%. Girls outperformed boys with 82.82% of girls having passed compared to 72.18% of boys.

The supplementary exam was conducted in the month of July for students who could not clear the Main exam conducted in the month of March in two or fewer subjects.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th or SSC Supplementary result: