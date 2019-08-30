Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) might be declaring the 10th class or SSC Supplementary exam results today, according to NDTV. The report states that the board officials have confirmed that the result will come out at 1.00 pm today.

Indianexpress.com has also corroborated the date; however, the report does not cite any officials and says this is based on the past precedence when the results have been declared on August 30th.

It was reported earlier on August 28th that the officials have stated that result will be declared soon within the next two or three days. Once the result is declared, the link to check it will get activated at the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

The pass percentage for Maharashtra 10th Board this year was 75% and in 2018 it was 89.4%. Girls outperformed boys with 82.82% of girls having passed the SSC exam compared to 72.18% of boys. Konkan had the best pass percentage of 88.38%, while Nagpur division managed to secure only 67.27%

The supplementary exam was conducted in the month of July for students who could not clear the Main exam conducted in the month of March in two or fewer subjects. The March exam results for the SSC or 10th class for the state was declared on July 8th. Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year for the 10th class from the state.

How to check MSBSHSE 10th or SSC Supplementary result: