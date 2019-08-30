Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the process of releasing admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II examination from today, August 30th. SSC admit cards are issued by regional websites and as of now SSC Central Region has issued the 2018 CGL Tier II exam admit card. The remaining regions are expected to release the admit card soon.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 Tier I exam result on August 21st and all the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Tier II exam. A total of 174,136 candidates have cleared the Tier I examination of which 15,162 candidates will appear for the Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts)) in Tier II, 8,578 for Paper-I and Paper III (Statistics), and 1,50,396 candidates for Paper I and Paper II.

Candidates can access the admit card for the Tier II exam in the regional website, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

SSC is scheduled to conduct the CGL 2018 Tier II examination from September 11th to September 14th. The exact date, time, and venue of the examination will be mentioned on the admit card and thus candidates are suggested to go through them carefully.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.