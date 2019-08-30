US expresses concern about reports on detentions and curbs in J&K
US State Department said in New Deli that it is closely watching the situation and they continue to call for calm and restraint, including on rhetoric.
President Donald Trump had recently said that the situation is under control after talking to PM Modi during the G7 Summit in France.
Human Rights Watch issued a statement yesterday that the curbs had led to “disproportionate harm on the population” and described them as restrictions on fundamental freedoms including the right to free expression and to provide and receive information.
Former Chhattishgarh CM not from Adivasi community, rules state government panel
The former CM represents Marwahi seat in the state which is a seat reserved for Adivasi communities.
The committee headed by Secretary of Department of Primitive Caste DD Singh was set up on the High Court’s directions in 2018.
The police in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district registered a case against the former CM under Section 10-1 of Chhattisgarh Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes (Regulation of Certification of Social Status) Rules, 2013.
The family has filed a writ petition against the order of high powered committee.
Bill against forced religious conversions introduced in Himachal Assembly
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur introduced the bill against forced conversions and marriages solemnised for the sole purpose of converting to another religion.
The bill is called Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2019 which also seeks to increase the punishment for such offences from three years in prison to seven years.
The person wishing to convert to another religion and the priest conducting the conversion ceremony will have to give a month’s notice to a magistrate.