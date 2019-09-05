Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has issued the hall ticket for the 2019 M.Sc Nursing & Master of Physiotherapy entrance examination today, September 5th, 2019 at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The admit card was scheduled to be released on September 4th; however, was delayed due to unknown reasons.

The KEA will be conducting the entrance examination for admissions to these courses on September 8th, 2019. The registration process for participating in the examination process started on August 27th and went on until August 31st, 2019.

Candidates can download the MSc Nursing and MPT exam hall ticket from this direct link.

Post Graduate Entrance Test-2019 is being conducted for the purpose of determining the eligibility for admission of students to M.Sc (Nursing)/MPT/ courses in Government/ Private/ Aided/Unaided Minority/Non-Minority Nursing, Physiotherapy Colleges within the State of Karnataka for the academic year 2019-20.

How to download KEA entrance exam hall ticket: