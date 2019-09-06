SC to examine validity of amendments to UAPA

  • Supreme Court issued was hearing a plea against the amendments in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Law Act in which government can declare an individual a terrorist.
  • SC said that it will examine the constitutional validity of the amendment.
  • Activist Sajal Awasthi, who filed the petition, said that the law is against fundamental rights and violates the rights of an individual.
  • Before the amendment, only organisations could be categorised as terrorists.

Hurricane Dorian kills more than 20 in Bahamas

  • Different reports suggest anywhere from 20 to 30 people have been killed.
  • Thousands of home have been left without power in the Caribbean archipelago.
  • The hurricane is moving towards USA eastern coast where than 2 million people have been evacuated.

Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to judicial custody

  • The CBI Court sent the former finance minister to judicial custody till September 16th in the INX Media case.
  • CBI informed the judge that the minister is an influential person and thus should be sent to the judicial custody.
  • The court directed that Chidambaram should be kept in a separate cell as he has Z-security. It also allowed Chidambaram to carry his medicines to jail.