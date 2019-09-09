Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) will be issued the admit card for the Airmen Recruitment (STAR 02/2020) examination today, September 9th. All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in.

The exam for the CASB 02/2020 batch recruitment is scheduled to be conducted from September 21st to September 24th, 2019. The application process began on July 1st and went on until July 15th.

Once released, candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ {Except IAF(S) and Musician} Trades for Indian Airforce or IAF.

The candidates are advised to go through the admit card for the date and time and venue of the exam. Apart from that, the admit card will also have details of documents that needs to be brought for the exam along with a print out of the admit card.

The candidates are also advised to go through the official notification for the exam patter and syllabus. The result and the merit list for the exam is expected to be declared within a month’s time.