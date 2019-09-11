Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the tentative answer keys for the Main exam that was conducted for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Group-4 (Group IV Services) on September 10th, 2019. The answer keys can be accessed at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

The candidates can submit challenge against the answers mentioned on the answer keys and the last day to submit the challenge is September 17th, 2019. Candidates need to submit the challenge online and any challenge sent via email or post shall not be entertained. The challenge can be submitted in this link.

The candidates can access the 2018 Group IV CCS answer keys in this direct link.

TNPSC had conducted the Group IV Services examination on September 1st, 2019 on three subjects, i.e. General Tamil, General English, and General Studies and now the answer keys have been released.

The Commission is conducting the Group IV Services recruitment process to fill Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno, and Junior Assistant cum Typist positions. The Preliminary exam was conducted in October 2018 and the result was declared in August 2019.

How to access TSPSC Group IV answer keys:

1. Visit the TSPSC official home page.

2. Click on the link for answer keys under the ‘Result’s section.

3. Click on the link under ‘Tentative Answer Keys’ against the relevant advertisement.

4. Click on the link for the subjects to download the te