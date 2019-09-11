Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and son put under house arrest

  • Telugu Desam Party’s head and his son were put under house arrest ahead of a planned rally at Guntur, AP, to protest against alleged attacks by workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party.
  • Several families had fled their villages in Guntur and had arrived at the party headquarters claiming they were forced to flee from their villages.
  • The former CM said that the rally ‘Chalo Atmakur’ will continue as soon as he is released and said that this is not an agitation but a solidarity with people who are the victims of political factionism.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton resigns

  • Donald Trump tweeted that he has asked Bolton to resign from the position as he had disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.
  • However, Bolton said that he had offered to resign for which Trump said ‘let’s talk about it tomorrow’.
  • Bolton is the third advisor to have quit the Trump administration after Michael Flynn and HR McMaster.

SC begins in-camera proceedings at AIIMS for Unnao rape case

  • District Judge Dharmesh Sharma will record the statement of the complainant at AIIMS New Delhi where she is in a critical condition following a car crash.
  • The rape accused, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and co-accused Shashi Singh were brought to the temporary court at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre in AIIMS.
  • CBI is investigating the car crash in which two of complainants aunt one of whom was a key witness in the rape case, were killed.