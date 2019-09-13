A passport is an essential travel document for those who are travelling abroad for education, tourism, pilgrimage, medical attendance, business purposes and family visits. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) launched Passport Seva services to ensure applicants can procure a passport online as well as offline.

Passport Seva enables simple, efficient and transparent processes for delivery of passport and related services. Apart from creating a countrywide networked environment for Government staff, it integrates with the State Police for physical verification of applicant’s credentials and with India Post for delivery of passports.

All Indian citizens who depart or intend to depart from India are required to be in possession of a valid passport or travel document. Under the Passports Act 1967, the Government of India may issue different types of passports and travel documents such as Ordinary Passport, Diplomatic Passport, Official Passport, Emergency Certificate and Certificate of Identity for the purpose.



Steps to apply for an ordinary passport online:

Register through the Passport Seva Online Portal. (Click on the ‘Register Now’ link on the Home Page).

Login to the Passport Seva Online Portal with the registered Login Id.

Click “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport” link.

Fill in the required details in the form and submit.

Click the “Pay and Schedule Appointment” link on the “View Saved/Submitted Applications” screen to schedule an appointment. Online Payment has been made mandatory for booking appointments at all Passport Seva Kendras/Passport Offices.Online Payment can be made using any one of the following modes: Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa) Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI) and Associate Banks and Other Banks) SBI Bank Challan

Click the “Print Application Receipt” link to print the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number. Note: Carrying printout of Application Receipt is no longer required. An SMS with your appointment details is also accepted as proof of appointment during your visit to Passport Office.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) where appointment has been booked, along with original documents.

Documents required when applying for a passport:

The following documents are valid for proof of birth

Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other prescribed authority,whosoever has been empowered under the Registration of Birth and Deaths Act, 1969 to register the birth of a child born in India

Transfer/School leaving/Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognised educational board

Policy Bond issued by the Public Life Insurance Corporations/Companies having the DOB of the holder of the insurance policy

Copy of an extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order (in respect of retired Government Servants), duly attested/certified by the officer/in-charge of the Administration of the concerned Ministry/Department of the applicant

Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar

Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India

PAN Card issued by the Income Tax Department

Driving License issued by the Transport department of concerned state Government

A declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage/Child Care Home on their official letter head of the organization confirming the DOB of the applicant

The following documents are valid for proof of address:

Water, telephone or electricity bill

Income Tax Assessment Order

Election Commission Photo ID card

Proof of Gas Connection

Certificate from Employer of reputed companies on letter head

Spouse’s passport copy (First and last page including family details mentioning applicant’s name as spouse of the passport holder), (provided the applicant’s present address matches the address mentioned in the spouse’s passport)

Parent’s passport copy, in case of minors(First and last page)

Aadhaar Card

Rent Agreement

Photo Passbook of running Bank Account (Scheduled Public Sector Banks, Scheduled Private Sector Indian Banks and Regional Rural Banks only)

It usually takes up to 8 business days for an appointment to be scheduled at the nearest Passport Seva Kendra. Once all the formalities are processed, it takes around 3 more weeks for the passport to reach the applicant. Under the Tatkal system, passport is dispatched strictly within 3 business days.

