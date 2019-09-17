Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India has released a mega recruitment notification to fill around 8500 vacancies for Assistant positions across India. The notification for the recruitment can be accessed at the official website, licindia,in, and the application process has been initiated at the same website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for all the regions of LIC except the East Central Zone (Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha). Separate PDFs for all the regions for which the application has been sought can be accessed in this direct link and click on the relevant advertisement.



The application link was activated today and the last day to apply for this LIC Assistant Recruitment drive is October 1st, 2019. Candidates, after submitting the form, can take a print out of their application until October 22nd, 2019.

Important Dates:

LIC 2019 Assistant Recruitment Important Dates Activity

Date Application Start Date

September 17th, 2019

Application End Date

October 1st, 2019

Preliminary Exam Call Letter Start Date

October 15th, 2019

Preliminary Exam Dates

October 21st and October 22nd



Eligibility and Qualification:

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years to be eligible to apply. Relaxation will be given as per the norms for candidates from the reserved categories, details of which are provided in the notification.

Candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from any stream from a recognised university. Ex-servicemen with 12th pass and 10 years of service and 10th pass with 15 years of service are also eligible to apply for the Assistant position.

Selection Process:

Candidates must clear two levels of examination before the final appointment. The Phase I or the Preliminary exam will be a 100-mark, 1-hour duration objective type exam which will test candidates on English/Hindi language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary phase will be eligible for the Main exam which will consist of 200-mark, 150-min objective type exam testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Hindi language.

How to apply for the 2019 LIC Assistant position: