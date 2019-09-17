The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing marks of all the candidates who had participated in the 2018 GD Constable Paper I soon. The notification for the same has been released; however, the link to check the marks has not been activated yet.

Candidates can access their individual results at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The link to check the marks will be active for a month’s time from the time of the release.

The result for the SSC GD Constable exam was released on June 12th 2019 in which a total number of 5.34 lakh candidates had cleared the Paper I examination. However, a revised result was released on September 11th in which a few more candidates were declared successful taking the total candidates to 5,35,169.

Candidates can access the SSC GD Constable 2018 Paper I scores in this direct link once released. The notification for the release of the scorecard can be accessed in this link.

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953, which was later revised to 58,373 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females.