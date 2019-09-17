Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result for the 2018-19 recruitment for Allopathic Medical Officer on September 16th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round can check if they have been selected for the position at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive for Medical Officers was conducted to fill 2,354 vacancies; however, only 2.043 candidates have made it to the final selection list. The notification for the result stated that the remaining vacancies will be filled in a future recruitment drive. The result notification can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can access the final result for the UPPSC Medical Officer recruitment in this direct link.



The candidates had to go through an interview round which was conducted in the months of August and September and based on the interview result, the final result has been declared.

How to check UPPSC Medical Officer final result: