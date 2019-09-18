Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had released JGGLCCE 2019 recruitment notification on September 13th, 2019 to fill 1,140 vacancies for graduates and the application process has begun today a while ago at the official website, jssc.nic.in.

The application process for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination – 2019 (JGGLCCE) will go on from September 18th to October 17th, 2019 online at the official website.

The vacancies are for six different positions, details of which can be accessed from the official website and graduates from any field can apply for the positions. The candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 35 with relaxation in the upper age limit according to the norms of candidates from reserved categories.

The candidates can access the detailed notification and brochure at the official website of the JSSC under the ‘Notices’ section. Alternatively, candidates can access the notification in this direct link for more knowledge of exam pattern and syllabus, mode of selection, application process, reservation policy, vacancy details, qualification details among others.

How to apply for JSSC 2019 recruitment drive:

Visit the JSSC official website. Click on ‘Application Forms (Apply) link on the left panel. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ against the relevant advertisement. Click on the ‘Register now” to generate a log-in credential. Login with ‘Login’ button to fulfill the remaining application process and submit. Once submitted, take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference.

The candidates must go through a Preliminary exam and a Main exam before the final selection, dates of which will be revealed at a later date. The preliminary exam will consist of 120 questions for a duration of 2 hours which will test candidates on General Awareness, Science, Maths, Mental Aptitude, and General Knowledge on Jharkhand state.