University of Madras Integrated Distance Learning Education (IDE) May 2019 exam results have been declared on September 19th, 2019.

All the students who had appeared for the yearly-pattern examination for various courses in the month of May can check the result at the official website, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance,unom.ac.in.

Candidates can access the UNOM IDE 2019 result in this direct link.

The result for the various yearly courses under UG, Diploma, Certificate, CLIS/BLIS/MLIS of May 2019 have been declared. The semester pattern exam results will be declared shortly, says the university website.

How to check UNOM Distance Education May 2019 result: