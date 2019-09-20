Madras University Distance Learning May 2019 exam result declared at egovernance.unom.ac.in
The May 2019 yearly exam results for various UG, Diplomat and certificate courses were declared.
University of Madras Integrated Distance Learning Education (IDE) May 2019 exam results have been declared on September 19th, 2019.
All the students who had appeared for the yearly-pattern examination for various courses in the month of May can check the result at the official website, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance,unom.ac.in.
Candidates can access the UNOM IDE 2019 result in this direct link.
The result for the various yearly courses under UG, Diploma, Certificate, CLIS/BLIS/MLIS of May 2019 have been declared. The semester pattern exam results will be declared shortly, says the university website.
How to check UNOM Distance Education May 2019 result:
- Visit the UNOM Distance Education website.
- Click on the link to check the result available on the right panel.
- Enter the Enrollment Number and submit.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out if needed.