Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the 2018 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II exam today, September 23rd, 2019. All the candidates can check the answer keys at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

As the norm, candidates can submit objection or representatives against the answers on the answer keys. The submission against the CGL Tier II answer keys must be done by 5.00 pm September 26th, 2019. The notification and link to check the answer keys can be accessed here.

Candidates can check the CGL 2018 Tier II answer keys in this direct link. One logged in, answer keys and link to submit representative can be accessed.



SSC had conducted the CGL 2018 Tier II examination from September 11th to September 14th. The candidates who were deemed successful in the Tier I exam were eligible to participate in the Tier II exam.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 Tier I exam result on August 21st. A total of 174,136 candidates have cleared the Tier I examination of which 15,162 candidates will appear for the Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts)) in Tier II, 8,578 for Paper-I and Paper III (Statistics), and 1,50,396 candidates for Paper I and Paper II.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.