Earthquake hits POK with tremors felt in Jammu and Delhi

  • At least 19 people were killed and over 300 injured after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
  • The India Meteorological Department said the epicentre was in the Pakistan-India border region in Jammu and Kashmir (latitude 32.9 degrees north and longitude 73.7 degrees east) at a depth of 40 km.
  • Social media was abuzz with several people complaining of not being able to connect with their family and friends in J&K due to the blockade of mobile phone and internet.

Student who accused Chinmayanand of rape arrested

  • The 23-year-old law students who had accused the BJP leader of raping and physical exploiting was arrest on charges of extortion filed by the leader himself.
  • A magistrate ordered a 14-day judicial custody for the student.
  • Earlier, the student had moved to a local court for protection against the arrest but did not get an immediate relief.

Amitabh Bachchan to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

  • Amitabh Bachchan will be given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the film industry.
  • The information was tweeted by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
  • The actor has won National Film Award four times.