Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Group C Services Main Exam-2019 Combined paper-1 exam today, September 26th, 2019. Candidates who have qualified to appear for the Main exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

The Commission will conduct the exam on October 6th, 2019. The notification for the same was also released and is available at mpsc.gov.in or in this link.

Candidates can download the MPSC Group C Main exam hall ticket from this direct link.

MPSC is conducting the exam to fill the positions of Group-C Services (2019 - Sub Inspector State Excise Post, Group-C Services 2019 - Tax Assistant Post (Desk 13-B), and Group-C Services 2019 - Clerk-Typist (Marathi and English) Post (Desk 13-B).

The result of the Preliminary exam was declared on August 27th in which a total number of 808 candidates were declared successful for the Sub Inspector State Excise Post Preliminary exam. For the Tax Assistant Post and Clerk-Typist preliminary exam, a total number of 2957 and 3608 candidates were declared successful, respectively.