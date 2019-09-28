Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the 2019 Engineering Services Preliminary exam results on September 27th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Engineering Services exam under the Electricity or Civil Engineering category can check the result at the officail website, mpsc.gov.in.

A total number of 289 candidates and 16,738 candidates have cleared the Preliminary exam stage for the Electricity and Civil Engineering, respectively. These candidates are now eligible to appear for the Main exam scheduled to be conducted on November 24th, 2019.

Candidates can access the MPSC Engineering Services result in these direct links for Electricity and Civil.

MPSC had conducted the 2018 Engineering Services Preliminary exam on June 23rd, 2019 and the preliminary answer keys for the same was released on June 25th, 2019.

How to access MPSC 2019 Engineering Services result: