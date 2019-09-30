West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the 2018 WB Work Accountant Preliminary exam. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can access the result at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in.

All the candidates who have cleared the WBPSC Work Accountant recruitment preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam. The details of the Main exam will be released in the near future.

Candidates can access the WBPSC result for Work Accountant in this direct link.

How to access WBPSC Work Accountant Prelim result: