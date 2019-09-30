WBPSC 2018 Work Accountant Preliminary exam result declared at pscwbonline.gov.in
All the successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the Main exam of the recruitment drive.
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the 2018 WB Work Accountant Preliminary exam. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can access the result at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in.
All the candidates who have cleared the WBPSC Work Accountant recruitment preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam. The details of the Main exam will be released in the near future.
Candidates can access the WBPSC result for Work Accountant in this direct link.
How to access WBPSC Work Accountant Prelim result:
- Visit the WBPSC official website.
- Click on the link to check the relevant result under the ‘Notification’ section.
- A PDF will open which will have roll number of all the successful candidates.