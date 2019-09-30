Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the model answer keys for English subject examination as part of the MPTET 2018 High School exam today, September 30th. The model answer keys has been released at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

MP PEB had conducted the re-exam of High School 2018 TET examination on September 29th. The MPTET exam for all subjects were held in February 2019 along with the English subject; however, the English exam had encountered a few problems necessitating a re-exam.

Candidates an download the MPTET 2018 answer keys for English subject from this direct link.

The result of the remaining 15 subjects were declared on August 28th, 2019. MP TET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach at the schools affiliated to MP Board.

Vyapam Board released the notification in September and the application process for the High School TET started on September 11th and the registration closed on October 6th. The exam for the MP TET 2018 was conducted from February 1st to February 11th, 2019