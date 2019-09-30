UNOM Distance Learning UG/PG May 2019 exam result declared at egovernance.unom.ac.in
The May 2019 yearly exam results for various UG, M.A. / M.Com. / M.Sc / MCA / MSC(IT), and MBA courses were declared.
University of Madras Integrated Distance Learning Education (IDE) May 2019 exam results for various UG, PG, Professional, and Certificate courses have been declared on September 30th, 2019.
All the students who had appeared for the yearly-pattern examination for various courses in the month of May can check the result at the official website, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance,unom.ac.in.
The result for the various yearly courses under M.A. / M.Com. / M.Sc / MCA / MSC(IT), and MBA courses have been declared. Apart from that updated UG, Diploma, Certificate, CLIS/BLIS/MLIS of May 2019 have also been declared.
Candidates can access the UNOM IDE 2019 result for various courses in this direct link.
How to check UNOM Distance Education May 2019 result:
- Visit the UNOM Distance Education website.
- Click on the link to check the result available on the right panel.
- Enter the Enrollment Number and submit.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out if needed.