University of Madras Integrated Distance Learning Education (IDE) May 2019 exam results for various UG, PG, Professional, and Certificate courses have been declared on September 30th, 2019.

All the students who had appeared for the yearly-pattern examination for various courses in the month of May can check the result at the official website, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance,unom.ac.in.

The result for the various yearly courses under M.A. / M.Com. / M.Sc / MCA / MSC(IT), and MBA courses have been declared. Apart from that updated UG, Diploma, Certificate, CLIS/BLIS/MLIS of May 2019 have also been declared.

Candidates can access the UNOM IDE 2019 result for various courses in this direct link.

How to check UNOM Distance Education May 2019 result: