Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the 2019 Tier I examination today, October 3rd. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12th and admit card for this exam is available now.

DSSSB will conduct the Tier I examination for recruitment for multiple positions. These include Craft Instructor Scooter, Auto-cycle Mechanic, Craft Instructor Architectural Assistant, Assistant Director (horticulture), Assistant Community Organiser, Assistant Architect, Storekeeper, and Driver.

Candidates can access the admit card at this direct link.

How to download DSSSB admit card: