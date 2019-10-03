Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has activated the application link to apply for the Assistant Public Prosecutor position today, October 3rd. The candidates who are interested in apply for the same can do so now at the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The notification was released on September 30th and as per the notification the application process was supposed to start on that day itself. However, the link has been activated today. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50 vacancies divided into four zones and the last day to apply is October 30th.

Candidates can click on this link to apply for the APSLPRB recruitment.

The SLPRB has also released the user guide to help with the application process which can be downloaded from the home page under the ‘Latest News’ section.

The candidate must be below the age of 42 years to be eligible to apply for the position with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories according to the norms. The candidate must also posses a bachelor degree in any subject along with a bachelor degree in law along with a 3-year experience of active practice in Criminal Courts in the state.

The candidate must undergo a written examination scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, 2019 divided into two papers. Each paper will be of 200 marks with paper I being objective in nature and paper II descriptive. Candidates who clear the exam will be called for an interview round.

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification before proceeding with the application process. The notification can be downloaded from the official website under the ‘Latest Update’ section.