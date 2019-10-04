Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a recruitment notification for recruiting 637 engineers on October 3rd, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conduced to hire 542 Civil Engineers and 95 Mechanical Engineers and the application process will begin on October 15th at the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

The application window will remain open online at the official website from October 15th to November 11th, 2019. Candidates can check the notification now at the official website or in this direct link for more details on the recruitment drive.

The candidates who are interested in applying for the position should not be above the age of 35 years with relaxation for candidates who are from the reserved categories. The candidate must hold an engineering degree in the relevant engineering branch to be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive.

The candidates must clear three stages of recruitment process before the final selection. The first stage is preliminary stage followed by a Main exam in which candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam will be eligible to participate. The final round will be a personality test.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details on eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, exam pattern, exam syllabus, application process among other details.