World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9 October to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern. The purpose of World Post Day is to create awareness of the role of the postal sector in people’s and businesses’ everyday lives and its contribution to the social and economic development of countries.

United Nations celebrates World Post Day every year to promote solutions for the international postal sector. Today, the Post is a key component in helping to achieve the goals of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in all countries and for the world’s citizens.

Every year, more than 150 countries celebrate World Post Day in a variety of ways. In certain countries, World Post Day is observed as a working holiday. Many Posts use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services. Some Posts also use World Post Day to reward their employees for good service.

History of World Post Day:

9th October was declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. Since then, countries across the world participate annually in the celebrations. The Posts in many countries use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services.

World Post Day celebrations:

In many countries, philatelic exhibitions are organised and new stamps and date cancellation marks are issued. Other activities include the display of World Post Day posters in post offices and other public places, open days at post offices, mail centers and postal museums, the holding of conferences, seminars and workshops, as well as cultural, sport and other recreational activities. Many postal administrations issue special souvenirs such as T-shirts and badges.