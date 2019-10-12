JNVU Revaluation Result 2019 declared for BA 1st year; check at jnvuiums.in
Students can check their JNVU Jodhpur Revaluation Results online only through the examination roll number mentioned on the hall ticket or the admit card.
Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur has declared the re-evaluation results for BA 1st Year Students. Candidates who had applied for revaluation, can visit the official website st jnvuiums.in to check their results.
Steps to check JNVU Revaluation Result 2019 online:
- Visit official website of JNVU Jodhpur: jnvuiums.in
- Click on the JNVU Result section
- On the new page, click on ‘Click here to View Re-evaluation Annual Results’
- Select the BA 1st Year Revaluation Result link
- Enter your exam roll number and submit
- Your JNVU Re-evaluation Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save for future reference