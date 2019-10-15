Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Airmen posts at a recruitment rally in Coimbatore. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official site of IAF at indianairforce.nic.in and airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria may report from 17th October, 2019 to 23rd October, 2019 for Group X (Education Instructor) Trade at the Indoor Stadium of Dept. of Physical Education, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The recruitment test shall be conducted from 6 AM onwards. Candidates (from the State of Tamil Nadu/Kerala or UT of Puducherry/ Andaman Nicobar Islands/Lakshawdeep Islands) fulfilling the domicile requirements and eligibility conditions may report up to 10 AM on 17 October 2019 & 21 October 2019 at Indoor Stadium of Dept. of Physical Education, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (rally venue) shall only be permitted to appear in the recruitment test.

The schedule is as follows:

Date Activities 17 October Physical Fitness Test, Written Test (Objective) & Written Test (Subjective) 18 October Adaptability Test - 1, Instructional Ability Test 19 October Adaptability Test - 2 20 October Reserve Day 21 October Physical Fitness Test, Written Test (Objective) Written Test (Subjective) 22 October Adaptability Test - 1, Instructional Ability Test 23 October Adaptability Test - 2

Eligbility and Qualifications:

Date of Birth

(a) For Graduates. Should be born between 19 July 1995 and 01 July 2000 (both days inclusive). (b) For Post-Graduates. Should be born between 19 July 1992 and 01 July 2000 (both days inclusive).

(c) In case, a candidate clears the selection procedure then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 25 years and 28 years, for graduate and post graduate candidates respectively.

(d) Married candidates are eligible if their age on the date of enrolment is above 22 years. 4.

Educational Qualification

(a) BA with English as one of the subjects or B.Sc with Physics/ Psychology/ Chemistry/ Mathematics/ IT / Computer Science/ Statistics as one of the subjects or BCA with minimum 50% marks and B.Ed degree with minimum 50% marks from a government recognized institute. OR MA in English/ Psychology or M.Sc in Mathematics/ Physics/ Statistics/ Computer Science/ IT or MCA with 50% marks and B.Ed degree with minimum 50% marks from a Government recognized institute.

(b) Graduation, Post-Graduation and B.Ed programmes should be recognized by UGC/ NCTE/ Competent accreditation authority.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification here.