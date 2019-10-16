Life Insurance Corporation has issued the admit card or call letter for the 2019 Assistant recruitment exam today, October 16th, 2019. The candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the same from the official website, licindia.in.

The preliminary exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 21st and 22nd; however, the exam dates were postponed to be conducted on October 30th and October 31st, 2019. The candidates are advised to go through the call letter carefully for full details on the exam date, time, and the centre.

Here is the link to download the LIC Assistant preliminary exam admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for all the regions of LIC except the East Central Zone (Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha). Separate PDFs for all the regions for which the application has been sought can be accessed in this direct link and click on the relevant advertisement.

Candidates must clear two levels of examination before the final appointment. The Phase I or the Preliminary exam will be a 100-mark, 1-hour duration objective type exam which will test candidates on English/Hindi language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary phase will be eligible for the Main exam which will consist of 200-mark, 150-min objective type exam testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Hindi language.