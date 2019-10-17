Utkal University Vani Vihar has declared the results for various undergraduate courses on October 17th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the main exam or reappear/improvement exam can check the provisional result for various BA, BCom, and BSc courses at the official result website, uuems.in.

The result have been declared for Plus 3 1st, 2nd, and 6th Semester (Regular and Back) CBCS exam for 2016 admission batch for BA, BSc, and BCom, Reappear/Improvement exam result for Plus 3 Final year for 2013, 2014, and 2015 admission batch for BCom, BSc, and BA including first and second year back, and Final year BA and BCom result for 2016 admission.

The direct links for all the exam results are as follows:

Candidates must enter the Roll Number and Captcha Code and press the ‘Submit’ button to access the result. One can also take a print out of the result for future reference.

The university is located in Bhubeneshwar, Odisha and is the first university established in the state around 75 years ago. and offers various UG, PG, MPhil, P.hD, and Self-Financed courses.