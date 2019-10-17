Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the recruitment notification for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 on September 20th, and tomorrow, October 18th, is the last day to apply for the same. Candidates can check the official notification and apply to participate in the examination at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The payment of the application fees online can be processed by October 20th. The Computer-based exam for the recruitment is scheduled to be conducted from May 5th to May 7th, 2020.

The vacancies for the stenographers are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government,including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

Eligibility and Qualification:

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years to be eligible to apply for the Grade C Stenographer positions. For Grade D, the age range is 18 and 27 years. There is a relaxation for reserved category candidates in the upper age limit. The candidates must have cleared the 12th class exam or equivalent in order to be eligible.

Selection Process:

The selection process first will involve a CBT exam testing candidates on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Langauge and Comprehension for 200 marks and the exam will be for a 2-hour duration. Candidates who clear the CBT exam will have to appear for a skill test in Stenography, details of which are available on the notification.

How to Apply for SSC 2019 Grade C/D Steno position:

Visit the SSC official website. Candidates need to have a log-in ID and password to apply. If not, candidates need to first register at the SSC website. Once registered, use the log-in ID and password to log-in. Click on ‘Apply’ button on the home page and click on ‘Steno C & D’ tab. Click on Apply Online link and fulfill the application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are suggested to go through the detailed notification before proceeding with the application which can be accessed at the official website or in this link. The notification will have more details on eligibility, qualification, application process, selection process, reservation policy among others.