Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for the 2018 Senior Scientific Officer Recruitment exam today, October 31st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from RPSC’s official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The notification for the answer keys said that candidates can raise an objection against the answers on the answer keys at the Rajasthan SSO website. Link to raise any objection against the answers will be active from November 4th to November 6th, 2019. The notification can be accessed in this link.

Here is to link to download the RPSC 2019 Sr Scientific Officer Answer Keys.

The Commission had conducted the exam for the recruitment of Senior Scientific Officers for Chemistry Division, Ballistic Division, Biology Division, Photo Division, Document Division & Physics Division on October 9th and October 10th, 2019.

How to access RPSC answer keys: