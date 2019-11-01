National Testing Agency is expecting to begin the application process for the 2020 CMAT and GPAT examination from today, November 1st, 2019. This is based on the official calendar released by the NTA on August 21st, 2019. The application process will be conducted at the respective official website, ntacmat.nic.in and ntagpat.nic.in.

The schedule for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2020 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2020 are exactly similar with the application window being open until November 30th and the examination scheduled to be conducted on January 24th.

The admit card for both the exams will be released on December 24th and the result will be released on February 3rd, 2020.

CMAT is conducted for admissions to management institutions and GPAT is conducted for entrance into M.Pharm programmes. NTA has taken over the conducting of these examinations since 2019 and this will be second time they will be authorised to do so.

The registration and application link is expected to be activated in the evening hours today after which candidates can click on the relevant link and proceed with the application.