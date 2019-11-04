India Post has started the online application process for Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2019 for the Maharashtra circle from November 1st, 2019. The notification can be accessed and the application process can be done at the official website on its official website - appost.in.

There are a total of 3650 vacancies for the GDS post for the Maharashtra circle which includes the states of Maharashtra and Goa. Online applications are invited from candidates with a minimum of 10th pass matriculation certificate and the last date to register for the recruitment drive is November 30th. The candidates must also have cleared the class 10th with Marathi/Konkani (for Goa region) and Marathi (Remaining Maharasthra) as one of the subjects,

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

The online application process consists of five stages. Starting with registration and choosing the desired circle, the second step is to fill up the application form followed by uploading the document. Lastly, the candidate has to choose the preference and submit the application. Candidates are also advised to take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

How to apply for India Post GDS 2019 recruitment: