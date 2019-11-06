Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for the 2017 District Sports Officer recruitment examination. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the JPSC, jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC will conduct the examination for the District Sports Officer on November 17th in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and the second sessions from 2.00 pm till 5.00 pm. The candidates must go through the admit card for details of the exam.

Here is the direct link to access the JPSC Sports Officer admit card.

The notification released along with the admit card can be accessed in this link. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies. The notification for the District Sports Officer recruitment drive was released on June 7th, 2017.

How to download JPSC admit card: