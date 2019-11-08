Indian Navy has started the application process for teh August 2020 Batch of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) positions today. November 8th. Interested candidates can apply for the position at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The notification for the recruitment was released in the first week of November. The drive is being conducted for enrollment as sailors for AA and SSR for 500& 2200 vacancies(Approximately) respectively in the Aug 2020 batch. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is November 18th, 2019.

The applicant must have cleared 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:-Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science; however to apply for the AA position, the aggregate marks of the candidate must be above 60%. The candidate must be born between the August 1st, 2000 to July 31st, 2003.

Here is the direct link to access the application page for the recruitment.

The candidate must register themselves by clicking on the ‘Register’ button first and then log-in to fulfill the remaining application process. The official notification for the same which includes the detailed application process apart from other details can be accessed in this link.

The candidate must appear for an online exam scheduled to be conducted in February 2020. The candidates who clear this exam will be called for an PFT and a medical examination and final merit list will be prepared after that both the rounds. All selected candidates will be called to INS Chilka for Final enrollment medicals.