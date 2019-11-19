Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result for the examination for the recruitment for the Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment for July 2019. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can check the result at the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The online computer-based test for recruitment for the post of PGTs was conducted from September 24th to September 28th, 2019. NVS had notified the vacancies for various Teaching and non-Teaching posts in July 2019.

The website has a PDF document for the result which is having some difficulty opening, However, Times of India has an alternate link which can be accessed below.

Here is the direct link to access the Navodaya PGT result

The interview will be conducted in the month of December and exact schedule will be uploaded on the official website in the near future. The interview is expected to be conducted from December 2nd to December 12th, 2019. Shortlisted candidates must visit the official website regularly for further updates.