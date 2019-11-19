Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the 2019 Engineering Services Main examination today, November 19th, 2019. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download the hall ticket at the official website, mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the Main examination for the recruitment of Civil and Electrical engineers on November 24th for which the hall ticket has been issued. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Here is the direct link to download the MPSC hall tickets.

A total number of 289 candidates and 16,738 candidates have cleared the Preliminary exam stage for the Electricity and Civil Engineering, respectively. These preliminary examinations were conducted on June 23rd and the result was declared on September 27th.

How to access MPSC hall tickets: