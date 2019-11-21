Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released marks for the Paper I exam for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2019 on November 20th, 2019. All the candidates who had participated in the MTS 2019 examination can check the marks at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC had declared the Paper I result for the MTS on November 5th in which 111,162 candidates had cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the Paper II examination. In a revised result published on November 11th, an additional 9,551 candidates had been declared as successful for the Paper I.

The notification for the release of the marks can be accessed in this link. The marks will be available for candidates to check until December 19th.

How to access SSC 2019 MTS Paper I marks:

Visit the official SSC website. Login with the respective ID and password. Click on ‘Results/Marks’ link. The marks of the candidate will be displayed.

The Tier I CBT exam for MTS recruitment was conducted from August 2nd and went on until September 6th. The candidates who clear the Paper I will be eligible to appear for the Paper II exam which will be a descriptive paper.

The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th was the last day to apply for the same. Further, candidates who had registered were given the opportunity to check their application status from July 18.