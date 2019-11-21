Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the result for the SETE19 and SEAE19 under the 2019 Teacher Recruitment drive on November 20th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Apart from the result, the final answer keys for both the exams have also been released. SETE19 exam is conducted for 456 vacancies for English, Arts, and Science subjects having 152 vacancies each. SAEA test was conducted for 306 vacancies for Assistant Teacher position for English medium subjects on English and Arts.

Here are the direct links to access the CG Vyapam result:

The written exam for both the recruitment drive was conducted on August 11th for which answer keys were released on September 17th. Based on the objections received and approved, the final analyses were done before releasing the result. The final answer keys are available in this page along with the result.

CG PEB is conducting a mega recruitment drive for teachers and professors this year in order to fulfill 14,577 vacancies. As part of the recruitment drive, application and examination process are being conducted in a phased manner.