Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the written exam that was conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer for the Tamil Nadu General Service. Candidates can download the answer keys for all the subjects from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The objection against the answer keys can be raised within 7 days of the issuance of the answer keys, that is before November 28th, 2019. The link to raise the objection is available along with the answer keys or can be accessed in this link.

Here are the direct links to access answer keys for all the subjects.

1 Home Science (Code No.341 )

2 Psychology (Code No. 273 )

3 Sociology (Code No.344)

4 Child Development (Code No.173)

5 Food and Nutrition (Code No.176)

6 Social Work (code No. 348 )

7 Rehabilitation Science (Code No. 174)

8 Nutrition and Dietetics (Code No. 087)

9 Home Science (Code No. 342)

10 GENERAL STUDIES

TNPSC had conducted the written examination for the recruitment of Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer on November 16th and November 17th.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 102 positions of which 13 are for Assistant Director and 87 for Child Development Officers in the Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme. The application process for the recruitment went on from August 13th to September 11th, 2019.