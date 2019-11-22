All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to declare the Post-Graduate Courses Entrance Exam result soon, and according to some reports, it will be declared today, November 22nd. The result will be declared at the official website, aiimsexams.org.

The AIIMS had conducted the entrance examination on November 17th and now the result will be declared. The AIIMS will start the counselling process for admission based on the result from November 27th.

The entrance exam is being conducted for the PG July 2020 session. The basic registration for counselling will be on November 27th and the exercising the choice process will begin on December 2nd.

The admission process will begin on January 1st, 2020 and the seat allocation and counselling will begin in February 2nd, 2020 and the last date to take admission is February 29th, 2020.

How to check AIIMS 2019 PG Entrance Exam result: