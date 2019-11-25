Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the 2019 State Service Examination notification today, November 25th. Candidates can access the notification for the same at CGPSC’s official website, psc.cg.gov.in. A total number of 199 vacancies will be filled via this exam.

The application process for the 2019 State Service Exam will begin on December 6th, 2019 and will go on until January 4th, 2020. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 9th, 2020 in two session. 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Out of the 199 vacancies, 15 vacancies are for State Civil Services, 25 for State Police Services, 11 for Taxation Services, 13 for Subordinate Services among other. Candidates can get the details of the position on the official notification.

Candidates must be between the ages of 21 to 30 years to be eligible to apply with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories and for candidates who are resident of the state. The candidate must be a graduate from any stream to be eligible to apply.

The selection process will involve two papers in the Preliminary stage and then a Main exam for candidates who clear the Preliminary exam. The final selection process will involve an interview round. Full details of exam pattern and syllabus can be obtained at the official website.

Candidates are suggest to go through the official notification at the official website or one can click on this direct link to access the notification for more details on reservation policy, exam pattern, vacancy details, the application process, among others.