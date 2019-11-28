IDBI Bank has released a recruitment notification for Specialist Officers today, November 28th, and has started the application process. Interested candidates can access the notification and apply for the positions at the official website, idbibank.in.

The recruitment drive is for 61 vacancies of which 40 are for Agriculture Officer, 1 for Faculty -Behavioural Sciences, 14 for Fraud Risk Management - Fraud Analyst, 5 for Fraud Risk Management - Investigator, and 1 for Transaction Monitoring Team, The last day to apply for this recruitment drive is December 12th, 2019.

Each position has different eligibility, qualification, and experience required and candidates are suggested to check the original notification to get details regarding the same.

Here is the direct link to access the notification for the IDBI SO recruitment.

The selection process for Grades viz‘B’,‘C’ and ‘D’ will comprise of preliminary screening based on the eligibility criteria, candidate’s qualifications, suitability/experience, etc. submitted online. Onlysuch candidates will be called for Group Discussion (GD) and/or Personnel Interview (PI)

Interested candidates can click on this direct link to process the application. Candidates must click on the new registration button to register first before processing the application.. Full details of application process is available in the notification