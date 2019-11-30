India Post has extended the online application process for Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2019 for the Maharashtra circle until December 3rd. The application process was scheduled to end today. The notification can be accessed and the application process can be done for the GDS position at the official website on its official website - appost.in.

There are a total of 3650 vacancies for the GDS post for the Maharashtra circle which includes the states of Maharashtra and Goa. Online applications are invited from candidates with a minimum of 10th pass matriculation certificate and the last date to register for the recruitment drive is November 30th.

The candidates must also have cleared the class 10th with Marathi/Konkani (for Goa region) and Marathi (Remaining Maharasthra) as one of the subjects,

The online application process consists of five stages. Starting with registration and choosing the desired circle, the second step is to fill up the application form followed by uploading the document. Lastly, the candidate has to choose the preference and submit the application. Candidates are also advised to take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

How to apply for India Post GDS 2019 recruitment:

Visit the India Post GDS recruitment official website. Please go through the notification for the region concerned under the ‘Notification’ tab before proceeding. Under the ‘Stage I Registration’ tab go through the instruction and click on Registration link to go through the process. Once registered go through second and third stages of fee payment and application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).