Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India has released the call letter for the 2019 Assistant recruitment Main exam on December 4th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can download the admit card or the call letter from the official website, licindia.in.

The Main exam will be conducted in the month of December itself and candidates are suggested to go through the call letter for details on the exam venue and time and other details.

Here is the direct link to download the call letter for LIC Assistant exam.

The preliminary exam was conducted on October 30th and October 31st, 2019 and the result was declared on November 30th on the official website. The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam portion of the recruitment.

The Main exam will consist of 200-mark, 150-min objective type exam testing candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Hindi language.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for all the regions of LIC except the East Central Zone (Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha). More than 8000 Assistant positions are supposed to be filled via this recruitment drive.

How to access the 2019 LIC Assistant Main exam admit card: