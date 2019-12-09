Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the 2019 Group I Services Main exam result today, December 9th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the main exam can check the result at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have successfully cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Oral Test round of the recruitment. Details of oral recruitment, which is scheduled to be conducted from December 23rd to December 31st will be revealed in the near future at the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the TNPSC Group I Services Main exam result.

The Commission had conducted the Main exam for the Group I Services on July 12th, July 13th, and July 14th for candidates who had cleared the preliminary exam round of the recruitment.

TNPSC conducted the Group I CCS preliminary exam for 2019 for 139 vacancies. The Commission had conducted the preliminary examination for 2016-19 CCS preliminary exam on March 3rd, 2019.

How to check TNPSC results: